Woman hopes to turn bus into mobile art studio for kids

Summer can provide a lot of opportunities for kids to have fun, but sometimes, those activities can come at a cost. It's why one woman in Lincoln, Nebraska is trying to raise money to give kids the opportunity to find their inner Picasso, free of charge.

It was a trip to the movies that sparked Letura Idigima's imagination. After raising money to take a group of local kids to see "Black Panther," she had another idea.

Letura is fundraising to buy a school bus that she can turn into a mobile art studio.

"We're looking to take seats out of the bus. We're going to lay out desks and what not, areas for students to work on," said Idigmia.

She's already started a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise about $4,000 to purchase the bus and renovate it.

Letura said if she can get the funds raised by the end of June, she hopes to have the bus out on the streets by mid-July.

You can see her GoFundMe page here.