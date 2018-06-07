Salon helps cancer survivors feel beautiful

Stylists at a salon in Rapid City, South Dakota gave some of their time to make cancer survivors feel beautiful.

Jayde Tree Salon offered free haircuts for cancer survivors in honor of national "Cancer Survivors Beauty and Support Day." This nationwide event happens every year on the first Tuesday in June.

The salon has snipped survivors' troubles away for this cause for the last five years.

"I feel like our salon is more than just hair. It's an experience. It's our opportunity to pamper people and care for them in a different way. This goes for all of our clients. This is a positive place and if we can take your mind off your troubles for just a little bit, that's kind of what we love to do is we help people. It's not just about the hair," Elizabeth Heuerman said, owner and hair stylist, Jayde Tree Salon.