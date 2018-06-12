'Bee Man' dedicates his life to protecting endangered honey bees

Jason Conley began working with bees at 12-years-old and nearly four decades later, his passion for bees earned him the title of "Bee Man."

"I used to watch how those bees swarm and how their life is to protect one bee that's in the colony and that is that queen and it just amazed me," said Conley.

Conley is a third-generation beekeeper. He took the knowledge and skills he learned from his dad and his grandfather to educate the community on the importance of keeping bees alive.

"They were put here for a purpose. The Lord put them here for us and we need to protect them as best we can," said James Conley, Jason Conley's father. "We take care of them, they will take care of us."

Jason Conley said bees are important because honey bees pollinate a majority of the food we eat.

"These bees are so important to us because without these bees we ain't got pollination for our foods that we eat," said Jason Conley. "Seven of the 10 foods we eat this week was pollinated by a honey bee."

His passion is to keep bees alive and he often responds to calls to remove a beehive from places they should not be.

"Floors, ceilings, walls, toilets, bathtubs, under bathtubs," said Jason Conley.

He said homeowners often spray to kill bees, but he wants to warn people against that for two reasons.

First is because bees are endangered and second is because an empty honeycomb provides a good home for roaches, ants, moths and other insects that could cause damage to a home.

"When people take it on their own to spray these bees and try to kill them they are opening up a window of problems, you know, you get roaches really bad because roaches also feed off the comb and the honey," said Jason Conley.