95-year-old woman proves golf is a lifetime sport

Golf is a game that can be played for a lifetime: Hilda Warwell is taking advantage of that.

She decided to celebrate her 95th birthday on the green.

"I like the sociability of it. Otherwise, I stay at home and worry about things - worry about your health, worry about everybody else's health, and this way, your mind's on something fun," said Warwell.

The Bangor, Maine native is still on the course at least twice per week. It's not only for fun, but also for competition.

"On the second hole we played, she said, 'Mine was prettier than yours, but yours went longer,"" said Jean Bridges, a golfer at Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

She is by far the most senior amateur women's player in the state.