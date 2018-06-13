An inside look at emergency hazmat training

Hazardous materials situations are somewhat rare, yet extremely dangerous, and high volumes of hazardous materials are transported every day.

With about 600 train cars of hazardous material transported through Suwannee County in Florida every year, the chances of a critical hazmat situation are higher in North Central Florida than in other areas of the state.

When it comes to a life or death situation, hazmat training can make all the difference.

"If we run out of air while we are in there, then we run out of air," said JC Jimenez, a paramedic.

Following the call for a hazmat situation, firefighters gather information with litmus-paper-like testing strips to get information about what the hazardous product may be. Then it is sent to a research team and teams get dressed in the proper suits and get to work.

"It's a pretty stuffy environment; which is why we practice it: very humid, very hot. You'll be sweating a lot. It's pretty much like being wrapped in a garbage bag," said Jimenez.

Firefighters can carry up to 65 pounds of gear, so experts recommend that crews get out of hazmat situations in less than 30 minutes. After the area has been cleared, firemen are thoroughly rinsed and are allowed to take off their gear.

"It is critically important," said Don Sessions, co-owner of Zone-Ops training, "Having first responders have the tools and the ability to characterize the hazards and having a way to approach them and deal with them when possible is huge."

The hazmat suits cost between $600 and $1,500 and can only be used once.

Experts at the Suwannee Fire Rescue said that although hazmat situations are rare, this training and gear helps them be prepared when the siren rings.