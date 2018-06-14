Man charged for allegedly kicking puppy until it couldn't stand

A St. Albans man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say he kicked a 5-month-old puppy.

St. Albans Police said on Wednesday evening they were called to a home on Knox Avenue for an animal cruelty complaint.

Police said Joseph Massey was charged for kicking the puppy. A neighbor saw it happening in the backyard, according to the criminal complaint.

The puppy was unable to stand when police arrived on scene. They said the puppy was crying in pain. He was taken to the South Charleston Emergency Animal Clinic.

A vet at the clinic told police that the puppy had sustained head trauma.

Massey is being held in the South Central Regional Jail. His preliminary heading was scheduled for June 22.