Update: Governor's spokesperson clarifies Reynolds' stance on banning same-sex marriage

Upon publishing the previous story, the Press Secretary for Gov. Reynolds, Brenna Smith, has released the following statement:

"The Governor believes that this issue is settled. She has said in the past that the question should have gone to a vote of the people and that the courts were not necessarily the best place to settle the debate, but she now considers it a settled matter."

_______________

PREVIOUS STORY:

Iowa’s governor appeared to signal support for an amendment to the state’s constitution that would ban same-sex marriage this week.

During a news conference in Pella on Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds was asked about a proposed plank in the state Republican party’s platform calling for a repeal of any laws that allow marriage between same-sex couples.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage legal in the state back in 2009, but Reynolds says she’d prefer the issue be put to a vote.

The Republican Party of Iowa is expected to adopt the party platform, including that plank about outlawing same-sex marriage, at the state convention on Saturday.

