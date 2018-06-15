Tick bite survivor's long road to recovery

Ticks often latch on to people and animals during the summer, but for one man, that bite was life-threatening.

"I started having heart issues, like heart problems, anxiety and stuff," said Devin Coleman, who was diagnosed with tick-borne illness.

Coleman said he first experienced symptoms three years ago after a tick bit him.

"He thought he was having a heart attack one night because of all of this stuff," said Dakota Cason, Coleman's long-time friend. "We didn't know what it could possibly be."

Cason has been Coleman's friend since high school. At the time, Coleman was a very active athlete: a cross-country runner, golfer and played football and baseball.

Coleman, Cason and Coleman's mom didn't realize that the symptoms were related to a tiny tick.

"It took us a year and a half to find out that it was actually Lyme disease," said Coleman's mom.

During that year and a half Coleman went through many tests to figure out the problem.

"We've been to UMC," said his mother. "We've been to the coast. We've even been to Ochsner's."

After almost two years of testing, and two negative tests for the tick-related Lyme disease, Coleman's mom said it was discovered that her son suffered from the potentially deadly disease Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever; which can result from being bitten by an infected tick.

"We went so long without having a diagnosis that this was able to set up in his body to the point that it's now a point of chronic Lyme," she said.

"I'm on a gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free, beef and pork-free diet. That's because all of those things kind of feed the bacteria and make it worse," said Coleman.

"My son would not be alive if it were not for my family, friends or from the support system we had," said his mother.

Last year alone, she said the family spent more than $20,000 in treatment, and his natural supplements currently cost between $400 to $800 per month.

"We know that we are going to be totally restored from this because we are kicking =Lyme's butt," she said.

During the past three years, Coleman lost more than 30 pounds due to the illness. He still suffers from fatigue, leg weakness and migraines. He feels happy that his current treatment is leading to some progress and he hopes that one day his life will return to normal.

"Even to a point of remission. I would be happy with that, and we're trying to get there," he said.

Devin designed American flag T-shirts to sell and help with his medical expenses.