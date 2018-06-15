Republicans find plenty to celebrate in baseball defeat

As lawmakers trade political barbs for baseballs, an annual tradition unfolds in a way even Hollywood wouldn't dare to script

Republicans and democrats wrapped their arms around 2nd baseman Rep. Steve Scalise after he fielded a ground ball and threw to first base. It was a celebration of the sort that typically follow a game's final out, not the first.

Exactly one year earlier, a gun-man shot Scalise during a practice before 2017's annual Congressional baseball game. Scalise is still recovering - and wouldn't be able to stay on the field much longer, but the moment will go down in history.

While republicans had the highlight of the game, the Democrats won handily 21 to five.

The Democrats now hold a two game lead in the all-time series that dates back to 1909.

For lawmakers of all political stripes, the game is a chance to escape the spotlight on Capitol Hill for the bright lights of the big leagues.

Republican Rep. Bill Johnson represents Southeast Ohio. He said taking the field at Nationals Park, with a jumbo-tron, screaming fans, and major league umps is unlike any other experience. "That's pretty big stuff," he said in conclusion.

Scalise wasn't the only one injured last year, when fun and games took a deadly turn. A Capitol Police officer, aide, and lobbyist also struck by gun-fire took part in the ceremonial first pitch this year.

Before the game, Johnson said the memory of last year still haunts many of those who took the field Thursday. "I can't tell you how many of our members are still very, very emotional about what happened last year," he said.

Johnson sees his colleague's recovery, and the game itself, as an opportunity for them all to rise above partisan politics. Win or lose, Johnson said the annual competition is a homerun, especially when you consider the millions it raises for charity.

"This is motherhood and apple pie," he said, "this is members of Congress putting ideology and politics aside, and coming together to do something for the common good."

But, a greater purpose doesn't stop the lawmakers from playing to win. Asked if he would sacrifice his body to prevent an out on the base paths, Johnson didn't hesitate.

"Absolutely, cleats high, yeah, take 'em out at second base," he said with a laugh and a smile, "this is real baseball, this is not tee ball."

With this year's game behind them, bi-partisan cooperation may not last long, but none will ever forget the historical moment they shared, and can all remember fondly.

