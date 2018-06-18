CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear breaks into home through a window

A family who lives in South Lake Tahoe, California, got a surprise June 13, 2018, after a bear broke into their home, and it has happened more than once.

After more than 20 years of living in the area, Lane Sykes and Carole Scofield consider themselves lucky.

"It's a discomforting feeling to think, 'Oh dear, do I dare leave the house?'" said Scofield.

That discomforting feeling lingered after they saw what was waiting for them in their kitchen.

"I still couldn't understand how a seven-foot bear, 300 pounds, could fit through that (window)," said Sykes.

But that's exactly what happened, Sykes, Scofield and their friends left the house for little more than an hour. During that time, a bear managed to get inside the house through a small window and helped itself to a free dinner.

"The doors were locked. We left the back window open, which is a small window. I have never thought a bear could get in that window," said Sykes.

The bear made several food trips while the homeowners were gone. When they returned home, a friend saw the bear in the kitchen.

"I thought she was kidding and then I said, 'Oh no, it's Tahoe.' It could be because she looked frightened and very scared," said Scofield.

Scofield said this was the second time this bear broke into their house. Last year, it broke down the front door. Over the years, the family said they had six incidents with bears.

Even though Scofield and Sykes laugh about the incident now, they hope others can learn from their experience and close all entry points; no matter how small.

A spokesperson with California Department of Fish and Wildlife said bears usually get their food from garbage cans, but now have expanded their food search further.

"Some point in the bear's life, they gained some type of food reward by breaking in a cabin or a home, so they remember that, so the behavior is likely to be repeated," said Lesa Johnston with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Johnston suggested residents living in bear country never leave food out. People should call 911, if a bear breaks in.

Sykes and Scofield are glad it was only clean-up required this time around.

"We are very lucky. Both major break-ins, we were very lucky. I know a lot of people have not been. It has been very, very costly," said Scofield.

The couple is talking with the State Game and Fish regarding the incident to make sure it doesn't happen again. Johnston said if a bear breaks in, make sure you do not block the exits, so the bear can get out to a safe location.