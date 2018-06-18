Farmers want to spread a love for llamas

After years of competing with their show quality llamas, a husband and wife hope to educate the public with these animals.

Driving through Columbia County in Georgia, and you're bound to see lots of things. On one road, that includes a pack of llamas. The cousins to the camel are getting a lot of attention.

It all started with just three llamas. Now, Dorthe Peloquin and her husband own dozens. Peloquin said, "When they come into your life, you have experiences you'd never had before."

The couple originally bought them to keep watch over some of the other animals on their farm. Then they discovered the world of llama shows.

Things didn't get started off on the right hoof in their first competition. "We got shown the side of the ring. The judge basically told us they were not show quality," Peloquin remembered.

She didn't let that stop her though. They began training their llamas for performance competitions.

Peloquin said, "I start with my llamas on day one. Pretty much since the day they are born."

The llamas mastered obstacle courses and putting on some costumes. Peloquin said, "We went on and won years and years worth of grand champions and reserve champion ribbons."

They won a modest 313 ribbons!

Now, the couple is finished showing their llamas and competing. They instead want to focus on educating the public about these animals.

Peloquin said, "The thing I love about llamas is just how affectionate and individual their personalities are."

Peloquin never really expected to do something like this, but she's so glad she did. "When you train an animal and domesticate it. It just makes it an animal that someone wants to own and love," she explained.