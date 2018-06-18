Hundreds of voters lacked IDs for primary

Hundreds of voters in the state’s most populous counties signed an oath to confirm their identity, rather than offering an ID in order to cast a ballot in Iowa’s June 5 primary elections.

Only a small share of the overall number of ballots cast, the numbers provide a glimpse into how many Iowa voters were required to take that extra step as the state’s new voter ID law rolled out.

Iowa voters must now present a state-approved form of identification when voting. That law was passed in 2017 by Republican state lawmakers and is being rolled out gradually.

During a soft rollout for the primary elections, Iowa voters without a state-approved form of identification could vote if they signed an oath and affidavit to confirm their identity.

According to county auditors:

118 affidavits were signed at the polls in Scott County on Election Day.

99 in Dubuque County

76 in Black Hawk County.

47 in Cerro Gordo County.

41 in Woodbury County.

82 in Linn County, although that number only tracked affidavits signed under one of the county’s two voting systems. The other did not track signed affidavits.

Johnson and Polk counties did not track the number of signed affidavits, auditors said.

View the original story on the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier website.