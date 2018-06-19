Miniature horses provide support for families at Ronald McDonald House

A tiny horse brought big smiles to some families at a Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville, Florida.

Two-month-old Mercury is only one of dozens of miniature horses trained to comfort families who have experienced traumatic events.

The horses are part of a non-profit organization, called, "Gentle Carousel's Miniature Horse Therapy."

"They're amazing little horses. They bring a sense of courage and innocence back to families. When they come, the families forget about their problems and it's just a happy time," said Jorge Garcia-Bengochea, the executive director of the organization.

Their horses traveled all over the country; even going so far as to provide support to those affected by the Sandy Hook shooting. They also worked with families of victims and first responders to Pulse's nightclub shooting.

The therapy horses visit the Ronald McDonald House every Wednesday.