Hubbell and Hart begin "Iowa Forward" campaign tour

One team running for Iowa's highest public office says there needs to be more opportunities in the state's education system.

Democratic nominee for Governor, Fred Hubbell, and running mate Rita Hart kicked off their first campaign tour together, Monday.

The day started in Clinton County, where Hart serves as a state senator. It ended in Coralville, at the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa.

There, educators explained Kirkwood's Career Academy Program. Students can earn high school and college credit through this program.

It also allows students to do onsite internships at area businesses.

Hart says Iowa needs more skilled workers. And she believes the program can help fill that gap.

"We also know that high school students are so capable. They are more capable than we give them credit for so to have a facility that's available to them so they can gain the skill that they need to go on to be successful so they can go on and gain some great incomes. That's not only great for the future of Iowa but that's good for our small areas," Hart said.

Kirkwood partners with eight surrounding school districts for the Career Academy. It's the ninth year of the program.