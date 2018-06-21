Democrat running mate has farming credentials

Democrat Candidate for Governor Fred Hubbell introduced Iowa Senator Rita Hart as his running mate.

Hart brings a rural component to the Hubbell Campaign. She grew up on a dairy farm outside Charles City, became a teacher, and bought a farm with her husband south of Wheatland, Iowa.

Hart has farmed for the last 32 years while also renting her father-in-law's century farm. They started off with cattle and hogs but have transitioned more to crops, which could be helpful in relating to Iowa voters.

Hart says, "Everybody has a connection to the farm, right? It's maybe one generation or two generations removed. But that is the common Iowa experience. And I would say, yes, the farming background is helpful to me because a lot of people still live on the farm and a lot of people have an interest in farming."

Hart adds her background as a teacher, mother, and volunteer also are important aspects of her candidacy.

But having a history in farming gives her a viewpoint of the importance of farming and agriculture in Iowa.

Hart says, "We need to celebrate farmers, we need to celebrate agriculture in Iowa. It's a changing industry. There's so many facets in it that are truly important to the economy."