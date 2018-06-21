Maine concern: could new maple tax spell problems for cross-border business?

Canada considers cracking down on one of Maine's signature industries. Trade experts say fallout from a potential trade war could still hit those that escape new taxes.

Drip by drip, trade disputes with our neighbor to the North are nearing a boiling point. Canada is considering a 10 percent tax on syrup that flows into the country from the U.S., retaliation for new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Ninety-four percent of the Maine's maple leaves the state in barrels - but only a small portion of that heads North. The flow into Canada is a trickle compared to the flood of syrup washing South into the U.S.

"It makes you question, why maple syrup," said Georgetown University Professor Charlie Skuba. Skuba is the senior associate dean for Executive Customs Programs, or in short, a trade expert.

Skuba said Canada's looming maple tariff is likely more about politics than economics.

He argues the tariff will likely have minimal impact on the maple industry, and appears to be designed to calm Canadians upset by the broader trade battle, and pressure lawmakers like Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). She's a critical swing vote in Congress.

But, he said if U.S.-Canadian business relationships sour, that would be extremely painful for the countries and those that do business on both sides of the border.

President Donald Trump's chief economic advisor said it won't come to that.

"This is a family feud," Larry Kudlow said in a recent one-on-one interview.

He argues it's critical the U.S. defend its trade interests, but predicts any disputes with Canada will be short-lived. "But, again," he cautioned, "we have to stand for some certain key principles, very important, and there has to be reciprocity, you know, what's fair is fair."

The maple syrup tariff is set to take effect July first.

Butternut Mountain Farm in Morrisville, Vermont taps nearly every branch of the maple industry. "We're one of the bigger packers in the maple industry," said C.E.O. John Kingston, without revealing how much syrup the privately-held company buys and sells.

While Kingston does send product to Canada - it's a small portion of his business. He's far more worried about a counter-strike. "If the U.S. were to retaliate [with a tariff of its own], that would be very disruptive to the industry," he said, "we would not be in favor of that."

500 miles away in D.C., Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-Maine) calls Canada's proposal a bad idea. But, he stands by the President's efforts to renegotiate America's trade costs.

He said neither side of the trade skirmish can afford to let disagreements escalate into an economic battle, which will protect business interests on both sides of the border.

"We need Canada," said Poliquin, "but they need us also, we're the biggest economy in the world as a country." He emphasized that he's not worried about big trade ramifications, "we just have to make sure the playing field is level."

Along with maple, Canada is set to charge new taxes on imported goods ranging from iron to yogurt. All told, those tariffs are expected to cover $16.6-billion worth of goods.

