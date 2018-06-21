Study shows cancer patients may not always need chemotherapy

Cancer for many of us hits close to home. Some of the first things we think about are chemotherapy, radiation, and worst of all, death.

However, a TAILORx study is proving that chemotherapy may not always be necessary.

The study is based on a scoring system; the lower the number, the lower the risk of recurrence. Doctors revealed the results from those at low risk in 2015 now, they have the results of those at intermediate risk.

Breast cancer survivor, Janice Reed described her initial thoughts when diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer nine years ago.

"It was a little scary, you know, not to take chemo," said Reed.

Today, doctors said patients are categorized into three groups to determine whether chemo is necessary or not.

High risk patients would still need chemotherapy. Low risk patients do not need chemotherapy. Those who fall into the intermediate risk might not today; even though this group used to need it. The new data shows that women in this group do well with endocrine therapy. In fact, doctors said that 70 percent of the women in the intermediate risk group did well with just hormone therapy alone.

So, that means if there was a study of five women, at least three would do well; which are about the same results for those who have chemo minus the side effects.

"Endocrine therapy is one pill a day. It has very reversible side effects where chemotherapy can have leftover long-term side effects in terms of physical and mental health," said Rival.

These results apply to majority of women diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. For those who are still leery about skipping chemo, Reed has some words of wisdom.

"You got to have trust in your doctors and them telling you what what's going to happen and that they will take care of you for the rest of your life so I did and here I am today," she said.

The first arm of TAILORx found that those who scored below 10 might not need chemotherapy. Now, the results provide the same level of confidence for those scoring between 11 and 25. However, those scoring above 25 may still need chemo.