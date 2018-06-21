Observant fishermen prevent potential dam break

Homeowners living near Steamboat Creek in Washoe County, Nevada can breathe a little easier thanks to some emergency repairs to an upstream dam and a pair of observant fishermen.

On Monday they were on alert. They were told an upstream dam near the outlet of Little Washoe Lake was about to break.

It was by everyone's description a real emergency. The state Division of Water Resources learned of the problem late in the morning, responded and reported the dam was in danger of imminent breach.

They called in crews and heavy equipment. Those crews applied rock and cement. The flood warning was downgraded to a watch. The next day that watch was canceled and the repairs appeared to have worked.

"We lost some form that we put in last night," said Engineering Manager Eddie Quaglieri of the state Division of Water Resources. "But we've put more material today and it looks like it's slowly stabilizing."

Quaglieri said it was a much different situation the day before as he was standing at the dam calling county officials, telling them the dam was about to give way.

"It was an extreme issue at the time. We didn't know how long it would hold up. It could have gone at any time," he said.

With a number of homes downstream, this more-than-a-century-old irrigation dam is considered a high-risk structure and as such is scheduled for annual inspections.

Its next inspection, as it turns out, was scheduled for next week, but Quaglieri said that could have been too late.

"Could it have lasted another four or five days? My guess is no," he said.

He gives full credit to a pair of unsung members of the public: two fishermen who went to the dam the evening before to retrieve some bait they'd left there. They were alarmed at what they saw.

"We saw a big whirlpool about two and a half feet out, about three feet around," one of them said. "And we saw a bunch of water flowing underneath the walkway here." He gestured to the east side of the dam right below where he stood.

Water flowed through the dam itself. And on the other side?

"We saw a bunch of water, about a couple of thousand gallons a minute coming out, flowing all the way down here and coming out all the way down there by those willows," he said.

It wasn't a leak, but a gusher.

"It was white water all the way. It was pretty bad," he explained.

One of them called the state parks department because Washoe Lake is a state park. At that hour, no one answered. He went on the park's Facebook page, but no one monitors that 24/7.

Then he called highway patrol. It wasn't their jurisdiction, they said, but they sent him to county dispatch. They said they were thanked and told a fire crew would be sent to check it.

Gray-TV affiliate KOLO has been unable to determine if that happened. They did confirm the state water resources division finally learned of the situation from the parks department late Monday morning; the day after the fishermen saw the problem.

Quaglieri checked it out, and had the same reaction the fishermen did. Finally, things happened quickly. The alerts, the emergency repairs followed in rapid order.

The dam is monitored now. The repairs are holding, but the dam will need more substantive work. For now, those downstream residents can breathe easy.

The two fishermen, who say they catch carp, crappie and catfish here, said they want no public acknowledgement.