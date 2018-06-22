Dry cleaning businesses may be in decline

Dressing for work doesn't always require wearing a suit and tie every day. Owners of dry cleaning services said that the new workplace dress codes are taking a toll on their industry.

If you find yourself taking clothes to the dry cleaners less, you're not alone. In fact, economists at the University of Florida said it's a nationwide trend.

"It's true: getting dry cleaning, that's not on the priority list," said Hector Sandoval, director of the UF economic analysis program. "If you have a very tight budget, what you are interested in is food, clothing, shelter, and 'clothing' doesn't mean [dry cleaning], you can do the dry cleaning yourself."

Nationally, dry cleaners are suffering a decline in sales. With 56 years of dry cleaning experience, Stephen Smith of S & S Cleaners in Gainesville, Florida has seen it all; including his competition closing their doors.

"Rent may continue to increase, but your store volume may not, and at some point that's fatal," said Smith.

This pattern came in the wake of the great recession of 2007.

"We lost a lot of jobs during the great recession, and a lot of them were middle pay or high pay, and then a lot of the ones we were creating after were these kinds of low skill, low wage salaries," said Sandoval.

And in the day and age of $6 cups of coffee, millennials aren't fueling this industry either; except when they graduate from college.

"Every three or four months we have people graduating and going into the job world, so the millennial types, the younger kids, are bringing in suits, interview suits, and dresses they're on their way into their career," said Smith. "So that might be the only time we see them when they're here, is when they're getting ready to go to interviews"

Not only are younger people using this industry less, work attire has changed altogether.

"The clothing industry itself is manufacturing a lot of wash and wear items, so if that's what you buy, and you're satisfied with the way that those look, you're not going to be a dry cleaning customer," Smith said.

Despite the odds stacked against them, the people at S&S cleaners say their city goes against the trend.

"We have been in business for 70 years," Smith said. "We have thousands of customers who travel all over the county to come to us."

With half as many cleaners as there were 20 years ago, yet a growing population, dry cleaning is still on some people's list of priorities.

"Your clothes look better, last longer, and you don't have to spend your time doing something that you don't want to be doing," said Smith. That being said, Smith believes this service still caters to all ages.

"Clothing is really important to people, and they spend a lot of time, and a lot of money picking them out, and whether their job pays real or not most people want to look good when they're dressed," he said.