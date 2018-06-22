Six-year-old turns $5 into $500 to help others

Benny Erickson is a fun-loving kid who loves to dance and play with Lego toys, but beneath the surface he is much more.

Benny took $5 he got from the tooth fairy and wanted it to go to a bigger cause and donate it.

"When my mom and dad weren't looking, I tried to get $5 out of my piggy bank, and then I told mom and dad I want to spend it on people who need it," said Benny.

Benny's mom, Stacy, said this idea may have come from discussions with him about the difference between rights and privileges.

"At first, I was thinking that I know that some humans have privileges and they get to go to movies, but there's people who don't, so I want to give them privileges," said Benny.

Benny's mom thought his idea was so wonderful that she offered to double his $5 donation.

This inspired friends, family and other people on Facebook to match Benny's $5. Those donations reached more than $500!

Benny is teaming up with Youthworks, a nonprofit that helps struggling youth in the state, to work together in making a difference.

"I wanted to make the world a better place, so were going to go shopping and give them some more things so they can stay active and they can stay healthy," said Erickson

Benny is taking donations through Saturday. Then he and the crew at Youthworks will take the donations to buy anything from hygiene products to food.

Donations can be made through Youthworks website at www.youthworksnd.org or through Youthworks' Facebook page. Be sure to mention Benny in the notes when you donate!