UPDATE: President says court's ruling on travel ban 'profound vindication'

A sharply divided Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries Tuesday, the conservative majority taking his side in a major ruling supporting his presidential power. A dissenting liberal justice said the court was making a historic mistake by refusing to recognize the ban discriminates against Muslims.

Cutout Photo: Tim Sackton / CC BY-SA 2.0

The 5-4 decision was a big victory for Trump in the court's first substantive ruling on one of his administration's policies. It also was the latest demonstration of a newly invigorated conservative majority and a bitter defeat for the court's liberals.

The ruling came on an issue that has been central for Trump, from his campaign outbursts against "radical Islamic terrorism" through his presidency. He tweeted a quick reaction -- "Wow!" -- and then celebrated at greater length before TV cameras.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion for the five conservative justices, including Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch, who got his seat only after Republicans blocked President Barack Obama's nominee for the last 10 months of Obama's term.

Roberts wrote that the travel ban was well within U.S. presidents' considerable authority over immigration and responsibility for keeping the nation safe. He rejected the challengers' claim of anti-Muslim bias that rested in large part on Trump's own tweets and statements over the past three years.

But Roberts was careful not to endorse either Trump's statements about immigration in general or Muslims in particular, including his campaign call for "a complete and total shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."

"We express no view on the soundness of the policy," Roberts wrote.

The travel ban has been fully in place since December, when the justices put the brakes on lower court rulings that had ruled the policy out of bounds and blocked part of it from being enforced. It applies even to people with close relatives in the United States and other strong connections to the country.

In a dissent she summarized aloud in court, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, "History will not look kindly on the court's misguided decision today, nor should it." Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan also dissented.

Sotomayor wrote that based on the evidence in the case "a reasonable observer would conclude that the Proclamation was motivated by anti-Muslim animus." She said her colleagues in the majority arrived at the opposite result by "ignoring the facts, misconstruing our legal precedent and turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering the Proclamation inflicts upon countless families and individuals, many of whom are United States citizens."

She likened the case to the discredited Korematsu V. U.S. decision that upheld the detention of Japanese-Americans during World War II. Roberts responded in his opinion that "Korematsu has nothing to do with this case" and "was gravely wrong the day it was decided."

The travel ban was among the court's biggest cases this term and the latest in a string of 5-4 decisions in which the conservative side of the court, bolstered by the addition of Gorsuch last year, prevailed. He was chosen by Trump after Republicans in the Senate refused to grant a hearing to federal appeals Judge Merrick Garland who was nominated by Obama in March 2016.

Soon after the ruling, the campaign of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who orchestrated the strategy to keep the high court seat away from Obama, tweeted a photo of McConnell and Gorsuch.

The Trump policy applies to travelers from five countries with overwhelmingly Muslim populations -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries, blocking travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families. A sixth majority Muslim country, Chad, was removed from the list in April after improving "its identity-management and information sharing practices," Trump said in a proclamation.

The administration had pointed to the Chad decision to show that the restrictions were premised only on national security concerns.

The challengers, though, argued that the court could not just ignore all that had happened, beginning with Trump's campaign tweets to prevent the entry of Muslims into the United States.

Trump had proposed a broad, all-encompassing Muslim ban during the presidential campaign in 2015, drawing swift rebukes from Republicans as well as Democrats. And within a week of taking office, the first travel ban was announced with little notice, sparking chaos at airports and protests across the nation.

While the ban has changed shape since then, it has remained a key part of Trump's "America First" vision, with the president contending that the restriction, taken in tandem with his promised wall at the southern border, would make the Unites States safer from potentially hostile foreigners.

On Tuesday, he hailed the ruling as "a moment of profound vindication" following "months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country."

Strongly disagreeing, Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota said, "This decision will someday serve as a marker of shame." Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, and Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, who was born in Japan, both compared the ban and the ruling to the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.

Critics of Trump's ban had urged the justices to affirm the decisions in lower courts that generally concluded that the changes made to the travel policy did not erase the ban's legal problems. Trump had also imposed a temporary ban on refugees along with earlier versions of the travel ban, but he did not reimpose a refugee ban when the last one expired in the fall.

The current travel ban dates from last September and it followed what the administration has called a thorough review by several federal agencies, although no such review has been shared with courts or the public.

Federal trial judges in Hawaii and Maryland had blocked the travel ban from taking effect, finding that the new version looked too much like its predecessors. Those rulings that were largely upheld by federal appeals courts in Richmond, Virginia, and San Francisco.

But the Supreme Court came to a different conclusion Tuesday. The policy has "a legitimate grounding in national security concerns," and it has several moderating features, including a waiver program that would allow some people from the affected countries to enter the U.S., Roberts said. The administration has said that 809 people have received waivers since the ban took full effect in December.

Roberts wrote that presidents have frequently used their power to talk to the nation "to espouse the principles of religious freedom and tolerance on which this Nation was founded." But he added that presidents and the country have not always lived up "to those inspiring words."

The challengers to the ban asserted that Trump's statements crossed a constitutional line, Roberts said.

"But the issue before us is not whether to denounce the statements. It is instead the significance of those statements in reviewing a Presidential directive, neutral on its face, addressing a matter within the core of executive responsibility," he said

___

Associated Press writers Ashraf Khalil and Jonathan Lemire contributed to this report.

Conservative group hails Supreme Court decision

DETROIT (AP) -- The Latest on the U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries. (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Hawaii's attorney general says Tuesday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries calls for vigilance against Trump's "discriminatory policies."

Attorney General Russell Suzuki says he is "profoundly disappointed" in the ruling and continues to believe Trump's travel ban is unconstitutional. In a statement he added, "We must remain vigilant and continue to challenge the president's unprecedented, unjust actions, and protect Hawaii residents from his discriminatory policies."

The case that came before the court was originally filed in a Hawaii federal court. The latest version of the ban applies to travelers from five Muslim-majority nations --Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen-- as well as North Korea and Venezuela.

___

2:25 p.m.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson says President Donald Trump's travel ban was not about national security, but religious discrimination against Muslims.

In a statement, Jackson says the majority ruling ignored Trump's tweets, statements, and speeches in upholding the executive order.

Later in a telephone interview with The Associated Press, Jackson called Trump an extremist and a white nationalist, and said that "this is a religious doctrine."

Jackson added that the Trump administration's now-canceled policy of separating children from parents is a "crime against humanity" and ignores the history of Jesus Christ, who had to flee his country of birth as a child.

The civil rights activist says that the midterm elections are shaping up to be a "crucial battle for the soul of our country" and encouraged people to express their dissent at the polling booth.

___

1:45 p.m.

As Syrians face violence in their native country and a ban on entering the U.S., the head of the Syrian American Council says many are scared.

Suzanne Meriden, a Syrian-American, is the group's executive director. She called Tuesday "a very sad and difficult day for the Syrian community," with the Supreme Court upholding a travel ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries. Syria is one of the countries covered by the ban.

The ruling comes amid a massive government offensive in Daraa, near the Jordanian border, and as Jordan has announced it will not take any more Syrians fleeing the violence.

Meriden choked up as she said, "It's sad on so many levels. I never cry. We're here to calm people but I just get stressed out about it all. You try to hold yourself together but sometimes it's too hard."

______'

Maryam Bahramipanah is torn between staying with her husband, who came to Michigan from their native Iran, and returning home to see her mother, who suffered a stroke.

With the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Tuesday to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, she expects that she won't be able to do both.

"I'm very sad," said Bahramipanah, who cried when she heard about the decision. "I don't know what to do. I really don't know. Now it's official and I don't know."

Muslim individuals and groups, as well as other religious and civil rights organizations, expressed outrage and disappointment at the high court's rejection of a challenge that claimed the policy discriminated against Muslims or exceeded the president's authority. Protests were being planned or staged across the country.

The travel ban has been fully in place since December, when the justices put the brakes on lower court rulings that had ruled the policy out of bounds and blocked part of it from being enforced. The policy applies to travelers from five countries with overwhelmingly Muslim populations -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries, blocking travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt said it's clear "that the president for political reasons chose to enact a Muslim ban despite national security experts, both Democrat and Republican" who counseled against it. Heidi Beirich of Southern Poverty Law Center called the ban "hateful and discriminatory," and added that "immigration policy should never be decided based on race or religion."

The effects of the ruling aren't immediately clear, but Detroit-area immigration attorney Farah Al-Khersan expects chaos at border crossings and other points of entry.

"For anybody who has a non-immigrant visa who is here -- even someone with a green card -- I would not recommend that they leave right now," she said. "Once you're outside of the country and you're trying to come in, that's going to be a problem."

Mark Doss, a lawyer with the International Refugee Assistance Project, said the decision "leaves people in total uncertainty." People wishing to travel from banned countries must apply for waivers to be granted travel documents, but he said the waiver application process remains unclear.

Doss was part of the legal team that sued on behalf of Hameed Khalid Darweesh, who was detained at New York's Kennedy Airport after the initial ban took effect. Darweesh came from Iraq, where he worked as a translator for the U.S. Army, and his suit led to the first federal judge issuing a temporary stay on the travel ban.

Iraq was later dropped from the list of banned countries, but its status remains a concern for him and Al-Khersan, whose husband is from Iraq, and has Canadian citizenship and a U.S. green card. The couple was detained for several hours after crossing from Canada into the U.S. on the day Trump issued the first travel ban.

"If it wasn't for me arguing all the time ... (my husband) would have gone back" to Canada, she said. "If you don't know your rights or the way immigration works you could be very susceptible to something like that. Most people aren't married to immigration attorneys."

Meanwhile, the Federation for American Immigration Reform, a conservative group that supports tighter immigration policies, heralded the Supreme Court decision, calling it "a great victory for the security of the American people and the rule of law."

Bill O'Keefe, Catholic Relief Services' vice president for government relations, said in a statement many of the people seeking refuge in the U.S. are victims of the same terrorists that Americans are trying to fight, and denying them entry won't make the nation safer.

Bahramipanah, the Iranian woman who lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan, received an H-4 visa, which is given to immediate family of foreign workers in the U.S. Her family had hoped the Supreme Court would end the ban for good this time so her mother would be able to come to the United States to celebrate Bahramipanah's birthday next week.

"My mother told me what do I buy you for your birthday?" Bahramipanah said, choking back tears. "I said just pray that this ban does not hold forever."

___

Associated Press writer Julie Watson in San Diego and intern Stephen Groves in New York City contributed to this report.