Study names millennials as the worst tippers in the U.S.

When going to grab a bite to eat, people may look for a certain type of food or good service. With the idea of service in mind, tipping the staff of where you eat is often part of the dining experience, but who is tipping and how much?

A study by creditcards.com repors that 10 percent of millennials don't tip at all, and the ones who do are tipping less than the overall average.

Jim Longtin, the general manager of Granite City Food and Brewery in Fargo, North Dakota, believes it's more so based on the income of diners.

"I think going out and dining is a use of disposable income," Longtin said. "I think individuals that have more disposable income are more inclined to feel comfortable and be free with it, regardless of age."

The study also reports that millennials are willing to pay for good product, but not good service. Longtin disagreed with that finding.

"I don't believe that is the case," Longtin said. "I think people, as a general rule, are more than willing to pay for good service, good quality products or whatever that might be."

While not everyone agrees on why some people tip well and others don't, most people who spoke with Gray-TV affiliate KVLY said tipping is an important part of the dining experience.