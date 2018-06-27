Woman with West Nile virus warns others about mosquitoes

A woman from Lincoln County in Idaho has a serious warning about the side effects of West Nile virus.

Dana Lovell received confirmation last week that she had the disease. Nearly five weeks passed since a nest of mosquitoes carrying the disease hatched on her property.

"Severe symptoms of, the worst headache I've ever had in my life, nausea, throwing up, the room was spinning, I had tremors, high fever, cold sweats," Lovell said. "Top five worse nights of my life."

At first, she didn't think it was possible that she had West Nile virus.

"My husband suggested to me that I might have West Nile, and I told him he was crazy, that I wouldn't have West Nile," Lovell explained.

She's now telling people to protect themselves.

"I've certainly encouraged family and friends, and you know, people on Facebook to remember to take the precautions and use bug spray, and wear long sleeves, and if you can, avoid mosquito infested areas at dusk and dawn," Lovell said.

As of Thursday, the South Central Public Health District said they hadn't received any confirmed cases of West Nile, but explained how the virus is spread.

"It's spread through the bite of a mosquito. The mosquito has to be infected with the West Nile virus," explained Christi Skuza, an epidemiologist.

Skuza also explained that the symptoms can be different person to person. "It can kind of look like the flu, fatigue, fever, those muscle aches, those kind of things," Skuza said.

Lovell said that her biggest symptom is eye pain.

"Sensitivity to light. I wear sunglasses everywhere. It is extremely intense. I wear them inside even," Lovell explained. "And I've been told it's because of inflammation of the brain."

The South Central Public Health District said that you can prevent getting the virus, by wearing long sleeves and pants, and using bug spray with DEET in it.