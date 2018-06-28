Keeping your dog safe at home during fireworks

July 4 just a few days away and more pets run away during this holiday than any other time of the year. Whether it's July thunderstorms or fireworks, there are a lot of loud noises that can make your pet feel uneasy.

Madelynn Boyts, an employee at C.A.R.E. (Castaway Animals Rescue Effort) Animal Rescue in Springfield, Missouri, said, "Think about when you, yourself were little and watching fireworks and how scared you were. That's how your dog feels!"

So instead of showing off your pup, it's recommended that you keep them home with a few toys or other distractions.

"If you're not there, you can use a kennel, you can give them toys to chew on, you can give them some treats, something that will last a while, something that they can work on. I think that would help. Putting something on in the background that they can focus on, that's going to help. If you do have to go out during the storm, you know that your dog is going to be stuck at home while the fireworks are going off on Fourth of July," Boyts said.

So, it is important to make sure that you have a way for them to be identified and find their way back to you through a microchip or on their collar.

"It doesn't matter, as long as you have you number on there, some kind of contact so that if your dog does run away this 4th of July, maybe it jumps the fence, it gets scared: all kinds of things happen. If it brushes past you, if the fence is open at any time, make sure that tag is on there. There's a lot of missing animals out there that just don't get reclaimed because there's no way to reclaim them," Boyts said.

And you may have to try a few things before you find the best way to keep your dog calm.

"Dogs, they're just like people, they're different. And even worse than that is that they can't tell us if any of this stuff is working. We would definitely known if they could tell us," she said.

Of course, the best thing that you can do is just take time to figure out how calm down your dog. If you do want to go out to see a fireworks show, just leave them at home.

Microchipping your pet can be done at some locations like humane societies and veterinarian's offices for less than $20.