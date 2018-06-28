How to spot depression in young children

Children can be depressed. It's A tough reality for parents, but an even tougher one for the children.

Doctors said it has a lot to do with family; attributing divorce and families not spending enough time together. For example, less than half of children sit down and have a meal with their family within a week.

We all have heard about depression in adults and even teens, but Dr. Alex Mabe at Medical College of Georgia/Augusta University Health (MCG/AU Health) said it could affect younger children.

"Children are similar to adults for in a sense of having sad moods, having difficulties enjoying themselves, but they are a little different than adults in the sense of they often do not lose their appetite when they are experiencing depression but, having difficulty with their behavior," Mabe explained.

He said it's not something you see every day but, depression affects about two percent of children and even infants.

"A major reason for depression will be loss. They've lost some type of caregiving person in their life. They will often initially show protest, distress, problematic behavior but, eventually they will look very much like adults," Mabe explained.

Mabe explained that it's more than just being sad.

"For kids sleep disturbance is very common for them to experience that. Unfortunately a fairly high percentage of children with depression will also have suicidal thoughts maybe as high as 80 percent to 85 percent who have true major depression will have suicidal thinking as well,"said Mabe.

A child becoming depressed is usually a combination of genetics and environment, but there's often a triggering moment.

Mabe said, "One of the biggest stresses in our society today are divorces or separation. I mean look at the numbers around 20 percent of kids in any given year will have experience of divorce or separation of their parents."

It can take time for symptoms to develop, maybe even a year.

Kids that are more prone can be shy or not like public speaking, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're depressed. Parents can help lower the risk by exposing children to different people and situations.