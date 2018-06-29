Fireworks: Celebration for some, trigger for others, veteran says

'Tis the season for fireworks, but as we near the Fourth of July, a veteran is urging people not to set off fireworks at home. He says it can cause stress for his fellow veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Frank Haddock served 26 years in the Air Force. He did not serve in combat, but he knows the pops and cracks of fireworks we often use to celebrate our freedoms take many who fought for those freedoms right back to the front lines.

"It's for my brothers who have been overseas in battle who can't sleep because of PTSD," Haddock said. "People just do not understand how much trauma they're causing those people."

In Lexington, Kentucky, where Haddock lives, only "safe and sane" fireworks are allowed. Those are fireworks like fountains, sparklers, smoke-balls, snakes, spinning fireworks, pinwheels and noisemakers: fireworks that do not explode or leave the ground, fire department officials said. Fireworks that have wings, fins or other parts that allow them to fly are not allowed. Fireworks are also illegal if their caution label says "explosive," "emits flaming pellets," "flaming balls," "firecrackers" or "rocket."

"The general rule of thumb is: if it goes up or blows up, it's more dangerous, and therefore illegal in Lexington," Lt. Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department said in a news release. "Our recommendation is to leave the fireworks to the professionals. The city has worked hard to offer a variety of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, including a free fireworks show."

In addition to being illegal, those fireworks that "go up or blow up" are also more dangerous, firefighters said. They, and Haddock, urge people to save the fireworks for the big display downtown.

"Patriotism can be celebrated and respected in many ways," Haddock said. "It doesn't necessarily take fireworks out in the street in the neighborhoods to celebrate the Fourth of July and be patriotic about it. There are many other ways to do that."

Dozens of counties in the region will hold fireworks celebrations for the Fourth of July. You can find a list of where to watch them here.

Lexington's show begins at 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Lexington Financial Center downtown. You can find more information about the city's Fourth of July Festival here.

Firefighters said if you do decide to set off legal fireworks from your home, remember these safety tips:

