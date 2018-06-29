Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has close encounter with shark

Aaron Rodgers does not need a bigger boat.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback went swimming with the sharks (not metaphorically) for Shark Week 2018.

The MVP and Super Bowl champion posted a photo on Instagram of his $100 million arm in close proximity to a shark.

"This is me. This is a shark. This is on shark week in July," reads the caption on No. 12's Instagram post.

Some commenters were a little concerned. "Bet coach was thrilled," writes @bill_s_may.

"Get that right arm the hell out of shark invested [sic] waters," writes @thenawth.

Shark Week airs July 22 to the 29 on the Discovery Channel.

Rodgers is one of several athletes to take part in Shark Week.

Ronda Rousey, Lindsey Vonn, and Rob Gronkowski are also spending time with sharks.

Rodgers is part of the "Monster Tag" show.

Here's Discovery's description of the show:

"Top athletes including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Olympic Champion Lindsey Vonn and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will join forces with top shark scientists to learn crucial information about the ocean's top predators. Shark populations are in trouble worldwide, but a daring collection of dedicated shark researchers are using the latest satellite technology to try and save them. If researchers can use satellite wildlife tags to figure out where sharks feed, mate, and birth their pups, the information will be critical to conserving the species."

Click here to read the list of Shark Week shows.

This is Discovery's 30th Shark Week.