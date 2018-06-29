Experts warn of burn danger from playground equipment

It's summer vacation and that means parks are likely filled with kids looking to burn off a little energy, but experts warn during extreme heat, playground equipment can become too hot to play safely.

According to the American Burn Association, if the surface of the equipment is 140 degrees it can take as little as three seconds to get a second degree burn and five seconds for a third-degree burn.

It is not just the equipment. Walking surfaces can reach temperatures making them unsafe to touch with bare feet.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said parents need to be aware of the sun and weather conditions. They said parents should not assume that the equipment is safe just because the air temperature is not that high.

The CPSC suggested that parents check the temperature of the playground equipment and surface. They remind parents that a child's skin will burn faster than their own, so "if it feels hot to your hand, it may be too hot for a child's bare skin."