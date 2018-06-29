Keeping kids safe, healthy in high temperatures

Forecasters expect temperatures to reach 90 degrees over the weekend. Some may take advantage of the sunshine to get outside, but keeping tabs on kids in the sun is important.

Dr. Alicia Plummer is a pediatrician with SSM Health. She said kids should take breaks from outdoor activities at least every hour, or more often depending on the activity.

Knowing the early signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion can let parents assess their children's health before it becomes severe.

Plummer explained, "If your child stops sweating, that is a good sign that we're starting to run into problems. If they seem dizzy, if they seem out of it, if they are complaining of headaches or vomiting, those are all signs that that we're probably running into some problems with heat."

Staying hydrated is the best defense against heat exhaustion, Plummer said. Though water is great, she also recommends beverages fortified with electrolytes like SmartWater, Gatorade or Pedialyte.

"When it is really hot and your child is out playing and they don't want to drink, because they never do, a drink with electrolytes can help," Plummer said.

Clothing with UV protection built in is available, but Plummer said that doesn't mean parents should skip the SPF.

"Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen, absolutely," she said.

She typically prescribes a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 to 50 for kids. She said parents should keep children under six-months-old out of the sun entirely. If that is absolutely unavoidable, then she tells families to apply sunscreen.

Parents also can overlook the areas kids may play in. Playground equipment that has been baking in the sun has been known to cause up to third degree burns.

"There's a danger of metal equipment and that sort of thing with the heat. Kids can actually get burns from those sort of things. So going down a slide, you should run water down it first to make it is cool," Plummer explained.

Even a garden hose laying in the sun can pose a risk. The water sitting inside the hose can heat up. According to Plummer, parents should check the water to make sure it is a safe temperature before allowing kids to play with it.

"Just like you would with bathwater or any other water, make sure it isn't too hot," said Plummer.

Footwear is important if kids are running around outside.

She explained, "Also with it being really hot and kids liking to run around barefoot make sure - asphalt and that sort of thing can get super hot. So make sure your kids are wearing shoes if you're going to be out playing at a park or festival or something like that."

Anytime parents can get water involved in their outdoor activities, it will help prevent heat exhaustion, Plummer said.