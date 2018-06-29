Library hosts story time with a drag queen

After a lot of controversy, the Dress-Up Drag Queen Story Time at Beloit Public Library went ahead as scheduled.

Kids listened to "Ten Thousand Dresses" and "What's the Difference? Being Different is Amazing," but it wasn't the stories causing a stir; it was the storyteller, Cass Marie Domino. Some community members were uncomfortable with a drag queen reading to children, but the Beloit Public Library said other libraries across the country host similar programs.

"I think the kids just had a great time enjoying the dress up aspect, reading the stories. I don't think there was a controversy at their level at all. I think it was just a very fun day," said Librarian Mary Lou Dekeyser.

Wednesday's event also included a dance party and arts and crafts.