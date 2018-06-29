UI study finds phone alerts could make texting and crossing safer

It seems like everyone has a story about a close call while walking and texting.

A look at the UI’s pedestrian crossing simulator. (KCRG-TV9)

"My generation all does it," said Sarah Alkhater, who was studying at the University of Iowa. "Once I was going to cross the street and there was a car coming. My friend just pulled me from back."

To help people like Alkhater pull themselves out of their phones and focus on traffic while crossing, researchers at the UI have spent the last near 12 months looking at whether an alert will keep texting pedestrians safe.

A group in the computer science department used a simulator on campus to make things as real as possible. The texting participants crossed a virtual street while getting an alert on their phone telling them when it's unsafe to cross.

The study found it helped.

"Just having the warning made them more cautious," said Joe Kearney, who headed the research project.

But there's a caveat. Kearney said people got a bit reckless when getting the warning after starting to cross.

"What we expected to see is when they got the alarm, they'd back up and back out of the way," said Kearney. "What we found most of the time they scurried across the road rather than backing up."

Kearney pointed to psychological research suggesting humans often have a hard time stopping once they've committed to something as the reason for this.

The scientists think there are practical applications for this research in coming years. Cars are already being outfitted with technology to recognize other vehicles on the road. Kearney believes it won't be long until cellphones link to that tech and warn pedestrians when crossing is safe.

"It's really not too far off to say that your cellphone would know where all the cars are around you and how traffic is moving," said Kearney.