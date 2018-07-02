New testing shows some bike helmets are safer than others

Matthew Dalton works at Blue Ridge Cyclery in Charlottesville, Virginia and knows the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a bike.

"I cringe every time I see someone riding a bike without a helmet," Dalton said. "A helmet is designed to take the impact that your head would otherwise be taking."

Research shows wearing a helmet cuts your risk of suffering a head injury in half, but new testing shows some helmets protect you better than others.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, or IIHS, and Virginia Tech teamed up to test 30 helmets on the market and score them on a five-star rating scale.

"Four of those are five-star, or the best performers. Two earned two stars, so the good news is there were no one-star or zero-star helmets among these 30, and the rest are in the middle," said David Zuby, the Chief Research Officer for IIHS.

The researchers found that helmet price was not an indicator of safety.

"Among the five-star performers, we have helmets as low as $75 and as high as $250," said Zuby.

All of the five-star helmets had two things in common, though. They all were road helmets, meaning they have an elongated shape with a lot of venting. They also were all equipped with a multi-directional impact protection system, or MIPS.

MIPS allows the head to move within the helmet upon impact.

"This little bit of movement reduces the likelihood that you'll suffer a concussion," Zuby said.

All helmets sold in the United States must pass government-required testing, but these tests do not score the helmets based on how safe they are.

"Those tests are basically a pass/fail and the tests represent the most severe head impacts that a bicyclist might suffer," said Zuby.

This new rating system from IIHS and Virginia Tech replicates more common scenarios a biker may endure, like falling off of the bike sideways or flipping over the handlebars.

Dalton said this new information is a game-changer for customers who are choosing which helmet to buy.

"It's nice to be able to quantify an actual safety rating because before it was just a pass/fail," Dalton said.