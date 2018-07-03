Family urges grill safety after fire

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, a family is warning others to take simple steps to avoid fire hazards.

"It was supposed to be a nice steak dinner for my daughter and I," said Kristen Taylor. "That's not what happened."

Instead, Taylor's Memorial Day meal took a turn.

"I should have known something was wrong when I walked up to the grill and it was at 700 degrees," Taylor said.

When Taylor opened that grill, everything was on fire. She says it started with a faulty propane tank.

"This piece here was loose, and that's where the gas was leaking," said Taylor of the propane nozzle. "And it caught fire."

Soon, it was clear that burnt steaks weren't Taylor's biggest problem.

"The grill was right there against the house," said Taylor. "And it somehow climbed the brick and got up into the soffits here, and then that led it straight up into the attic."

As fire spread into her house, she called 911, and called for her daughter Kyleigh, 13, who was inside the burning home.

"Mom was screaming to get out," said Kyleigh. "All you could hear was this loud sizzling noise. It was loud, and it scared me the most."

Firefighters got to the scene in three minutes flat. They saved the Taylors' home, but only the bones. On the inside, it's all gutted.

"When we get to the end of this, we're going to have our stuff back," said Taylor. "But that's five months from now."

That's why Taylor's got a message for other grillers on this upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

"Be as safe as you can," said Taylor. "If you're going to have a grill, take it away from your house. Don't use it near your house. It's not worth what could happen."

"Even in the best of circumstances, this is probably the worst thing I've ever gone through," said Taylor. "It is hard."

See below for some guidelines from the Texas A&M Forest Service on fire safety over the holiday.

- Before you celebrate, always check with local government officials to ensure fireworks and outdoor burning are allowed in your county. Be sure to comply with all restrictions.

- Read and follow all warnings and instruction labels on fireworks.

- Use fireworks only under close adult supervision and in safe areas away from structures, dry grass and brush.

- Keep a hose, bucket of water and wet towels nearby in case of a malfunction or fire.

- Dispose of used fireworks in a bucket of water.

- Never ignite fireworks in a container, especially a glass or metal container.