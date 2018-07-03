Doctor shares advice for what to do during a drowning

A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a swimming pool in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, public safety officers say.

Sunday at 6:45 p.m., rescue crews were called to a report of a possible drowning at a party. Two nurses were at the home and conducted CPR until police and rescue crews arrived on scene.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says there were adults and kids in the above-ground pool at the time of the near drowning. The boy was taken to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

"There was another adult that had walked up to the edge of the pool and saw the child under the water, and he yelled something to the child as if, 'Are you playing?' and realized that he wasn't, so he dove in and pulled the child out," said Capt. Jody Crocker, Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

The child was wearing a life jacket, but it came off at some point.

"This child did have a life jacket on prior to this, and it's unknown how this child took that life jacket off and ended up back in the pool," Crocker says.

A government study shows children ages 1 to 4 have the highest drowning rates.

Dr. Kerry Ahrens, an emergency care physician at Baycare Clinic, says swimming accidents are common in the summer. Ahrens recommends outfitting kids with safety equipment.

"So you have personal flotation devices or PFDs, and there are ones that are Coast Guard approved. That's the one I put on my own children because some of them, they're sold without approval," Dr. Ahrens says. "Some of them can actually allow a child to go face first into the water instead of back first."

Dr. Ahrens says the human body can go up to four minutes under water before permanent brain damage sets in. She says if you pull somebody out of the water the best thing to do is lay them on their side so that water can come out.

"Pump the blood that oxygen's still in it to the rest of the body so whatever oxygen is left in those cells the body can utilize while waiting for people to get help," Ahrens says," and provide this person with an airway and help them to breathe."

Ashwaubenon officers do not suspect any foul play in the near drowning on Lida Lane.

"We're not pointing blame at anyone," Crocker says. "It's the simple fact that when there's a lot of kids and there's a lot of people playing around water, things can happen."