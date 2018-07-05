Complaint: 81 grams of drugs found inside woman's body

A Milwaukee man and a Suring woman have been charged with multiple counts after more than 80 grams of drugs were found inside the woman's body.

Jaral R. McCollum, 39, and Desiree A. Webster, 20, were arrested June 25 in Shawano.

A Shawano Police officer, acting on a tip, stopped Webster and McCollum on County Highway B. Both suspects were taken into custody.

Webster had been driving the car, and a police dog showed particular interest in the driver's seat.

A criminal complaint states a strip search was performed on Webster. A corrections officer told police she believed Webster had something hidden in her vaginal cavity.

Webster was taken to a Shawano hospital for a CT scan of her pelvic area. The scan showed something resembling a plastic bag, described as being the size of a fist.

A nurse removed the baggie. Investigators discovered that the baggie contained three smaller bags.

Here's what detectives say was inside the bags:

36.67 grams of cocaine

14.72 grams of meth

27.80 grams of synthetic weed

Six MDMA (ecstasy) pills

1.26 grams of marijuana

In total, Webster had 81.97 grams of drugs in her body, according to the criminal complaint.

A detective states that McCollum had been selling heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, pain pills, ecstasy and marijuana in Shawano and the surrounding area.

The criminal complaint states that he would almost always travel with a woman who would hide drugs "in her person."

McCollum is charged with:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth

Possession with Intent to Deliver Synthetic Cannabinoid

Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substances

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Webster is charged with:

Possession of THC (two counts)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth

Possession with Intent to Deliver Synthetic Cannabinoid

Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substances

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Felony Bail Jumping (eight counts)