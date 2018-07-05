Animal activists make water runs for dogs in need during heat wave

Just as dangerous as the extreme heat is for people, it's also very dangerous for animals. That's why over the course of a weekend, volunteers with a nonprofit organization in Flint, Michgian helped dozens of dogs stay watered.

"Because the heat, dogs will die. There are some dogs that will die," said Edith Campbell.

Campbell is founder of Pets in Peril, and she's witnessed some tragic deaths in the excessive heat.

Campbell and volunteer Marsha Eagle delivered water and food to an average of 20 dogs on a Friday. They normally do this twice per week, but added an extra weekend run due to the extreme heat.

"We have a regular route where we deliver free food to low income families and during this hot, hot weather, we just thought we need a little extra, so we have all our people who have agreed to come out and take turns these three days and take water," Campbell said.

To get an idea of how hot it would be for your pet, place the back of your hand on pavement for seven seconds. If it's too hot for you after that short amount of time, it's too hot for your dog, too! Also watch your dog closely for heat stroke symptoms: rapid panting, excessive thirst, bright red tongue, staggering or vomiting and diarrhea.

"They're outside dogs belonging to people who have requested help or food. You can say they're at-risk dogs because they're out 24/7," Campbell said.

Campbell said they don't judge, just educate and help where they can. A big donation by Lowe's allowed more teams to come out and distribute water Saturday and Sunday. But she said they could always use help in buying food and other materials to keep their charitable efforts going.

Check out Pets in Peril on Facebook to learn how you can donate.