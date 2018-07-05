TFD: Fireworks likely sparked blaze that caused ~$250k in damage

Fire investigators say 4th of July fireworks are likely to blame for a blaze that caused nearly a quarter-million dollars in damages to a southwest Topeka home.

Their preliminary investigation determined the Wednesday night fire at a home in the 3100 block of SW Arrowhead Rd., was accidental, the Topeka Fire Dept. said.

According to TFD, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. on the rear deck of the house. As the arrived, firefighters could see heavy flames pouring from the rear of the two-story structure. They immediately took a defensive posture to make sure none of the flames reached any surrounding buildings before containing the blaze.

Both people inside the home were able to make it out before firefighters got there and were not hurt.

Investigators estimated the fire damaged around $100,000 worth of items inside the house and did another $147,920 in damage to the building itself. 13 NEWS' Erika Hall was allowed in the home and shows you the extent of the damage inside the home as well.