Mom credits decorative hair bow with saving 2-year-old from fireworks injury

Amber Volway and her family have enjoyed their view of the Saginaw, Michigan fireworks show from the safe distance of a nearby parking lot for years.

But Wednesday night, Volway said someone, using a consumer grade firework in an area packed with people gave her 2-year-old daughter a scare.

"She was terrified, she was screaming, crying. She really didn't know what was going on," she said.

The spinning device landed on the girl's hair bow and bounced onto her grandma's lap. She flung it to the ground, but not before suffering a minor burn to her left arm.

"We're just thankful my daughter didn't catch a fire on her head," Volway said.

Saginaw Fire Marshal Ralph Martin encouraged revelers to let professionals entertain large groups of people.

"Anything that leaves the ground should not be used in a crowd, where potentially someone could be hurt or injured or in contact with anything burning," he said.

Martin offered the following tips for setting off fireworks:

-- Provide constant adult supervision.

-- Be aware of the surroundings and leave at least 40 feet of clearance for any other people or objects.

-- Have a bucket of water and a charged water hose close by.

-- Avoid consuming alcohol when lighting fireworks.

Volway said she's not trying to be a killjoy, but she wants people to think about what they're doing:

"We get it," she said. "We're celebrating our country. Just do those at home where there's not thousands of people in one area."

The next time people will legally be allowed to set off fireworks in Michigan will be Labor Day weekend.