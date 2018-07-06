Camp reveals forgotten stories of President Herbert Hoover

Virginia is known as the "Mother of Presidents," with the Charlottesville area typically celebrating three: Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe.

However, there is a fourth many people don't know built a home in Madison County.

Hidden in the mountains of Shenandoah National Park lies Rapidan Camp; which was built by former President Herbert Hoover in the 1920s.

"Probably 99.9 percent of people have not heard of Rapidan Camp until you start reading about Shenandoah National Park," said David Stapleton, a park ranger.

When Hoover was inaugurated in 1929, he quickly realized Washington, D.C. was too stuffy for his love for the outdoors. He quickly organized his staff to search for the perfect summer vacation home.

"The place had three criteria: within 100 miles of Washington, D.C., at least 2,500 feet in elevation, and on a trout stream," said Stapleton.

Rapidan Camp lies on the banks of two streams that join to form the Rapidan River a few miles west of Criglersville.

Hoover was an avid fisherman, and the camp quickly became a place where he and his wife Lou escaped the realities of the Great Depression; which would become the defining moment of his entire presidency.

"He left this camp to be used as a presidential retreat after he left," said Stapleton.

Hoover also paid for the more than 160-acre site with his own money. It went on to earn the name as the first Camp David, hosting many notable people over the years.

"Charles Lindberg was here as a guest of President Hoover, Harvey Firestone and Henry Ford were here," said Stapleton. "Up until the 1990s, this cabin was used by various people from Washington, D.C., his cabinet members and staff, and other folks from the White House would stay here from time to time."

The status of the camp changed when President Franklin D. Roosevelt took office in 1933. Since he was bound to a wheelchair, he realized the camp would not be easy to navigate.

"The Marines had built ramps onto the buildings but he came and found that it wasn't satisfactory to get around and everything like he needed," said Stapleton. "He never came back."

Beverly Samuelson was one of the people who joined the tour of the camp. She also had no idea that the camp existed before visiting it.

Ironically, she is from West Branch, Iowa, the hometown of Hoover.

"My great-uncle lived there and played with Hoover as a boy," said Samuelson.

She said that family connection sparked her curiosity and said Hoover picked the right place for a vacation home.

"It's really out of the way, but if he wanted peace and quiet, he picked the perfect spot," said Samuelson.

Hoover also left behind a legacy with the people living in Madison County.

Stapleton said a young boy once wandered up the trail to Rapidan Camp where he encountered Hoover. Hoover asked the young boy what he was learning in school. The boy said nothing because he did not have a school where he lived. Stapleton said Hoover responded to this by building the former Hoover School near the camp, with his own money.

The school has since been demolished.

"Just the thought that a president would choose this place in their backyard and to put his retreat was such a thrill to them," said Stapleton.

Stapleton said Rapidan Camp tells the story of a dark time in the nation's history, and Hoover's vacation home shows how he coped with it.

"This was a presidential residence for a period of time, and that's why it's important to us to protect it and tell that story," said Hoover.