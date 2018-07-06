Labor secretary says more Americans are entering workforce

Employers added 213,000 jobs in June according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

A new report released on Friday also shows unemployment rose by .2% to 4% total.

Department of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta said, "It rose because more people are choosing to re-enter the labor force, to come back."

The department's data shows 601,000 new people decided to actively look for a job in June, after not seeking a job previously. The department does not count people in the unemployment total unless they are actively seeking work.

Acosta said, "We have more than half a million Americans saying 'we want to work', and that is great news."

