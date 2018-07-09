Tiny camper business thrives on small home popularity

A business in Anamosa, Iowa is thriving from the popularity of tiny homes.

The owners of Front Range Gear Adventure Outfitters said there's a growing market for a portable, small footprint. They say a tiny camper can offer the features of a large RV on a much smaller scale.

The small campers can sleep two, have an air conditioner, a TV, a kitchen with a microwave, stove and refrigerator.

"This has been our most popular unit for off-road travelers. It sits higher up than your traditional RV," said owner Trevor Martensen.

He said some of the bigger models also include a bathroom and a seating area.

Martensen and his wife started selling small campers out of their garage four years ago. They then worked out of a renovated hog house for a few years before finding a location along U.S. 151, just outside Anamosa.

From rooftop tents to campers of various, yet smaller sizes, Martensen said customers find a lot of convenience in tiny camping.

"Our customers want to venture off grid into remote areas. They want to get away from the busy, busy campgrounds and this allows them to do it. Our units can be powered by solar panels, which is perfect," said Martensen.

The smallest models cost about $16,000, and don't require a truck to pull them.

As a hiker and camper himself, Martensen is excited to offer families a unique way to plan an adventure.