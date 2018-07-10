'Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge' raises money for breast cancer research

What may look like an ordinary lemonade stand is actually a stand for a cause.

It's all part of the 'Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge', started by nine-year-old Brynne Rhodes. She wanted to raise money for breast cancer research and awareness after her mother was diagnosed.

Now, people across the country, are also serving up the refreshing beverage to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

"I think pink lemonade tastes better than regular lemonade," Pink lemonade stand host, Norah Abbas, said.

Norah and her brothers joined the challenge by opening up their own stand in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

"I like trying the lemonade and giving it to people and then also donating the money to charity," Norah said.

The challenge not only raises money and awareness but educates too.

"It's nice to get them thinking about, what is breast cancer, how can we lead healthy lifestyles to promote better health for ourselves and for kids and for family members," Norah's mom, Alyson Abbas, said.

It also recognizes those who are directly impacted.

"We're using the chalk to write peoples names who have had breast cancer or are having breast cancer," Norah said.

As of Sunday, the pink lemonade stands stretched across six different states. The goal is to reach 10 states and raise a total of $50,000.

"I think if we get other people involved, it will make it bigger and people will try to raise money for breast cancer more," Norah said.

"All you need is a table, some pink lemonade, and a few cups," Alyson said.

If you're interested in learning how to start your own stand or if you want to donate to the cause, visit bcrf.org.