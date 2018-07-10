Restaurant aims to be more eco-friendly, cutting down on plastic straws

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, plastic straws are among the top five items collected on the beach every year.

In Panama City Beach, Florida, one local restaurant is doing its part to help.

Pineapple Willy's will now only give out plastic straws upon request. The restaurant is looking to switch to paper straws to help keep the beaches clean and marine life safe. The decision came after seeing posts on social media about becoming more eco-friendly.

"We are just trying to do our part to save any marine life, especially the turtles, with the plastic straws. I think if everyone jumped on board to do their part than we would make the world a better place for the future down the road," Pineapple Willy's Manager Jeremy Evans said.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has an initiative called "Skip the Straw," which challenges individuals, schools, and businesses to help reduce pollution from plastic in Florida.