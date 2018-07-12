Social media star travels the US, helping shelter animals find homes

A social media celebrity uses his online fame to help dogs and cats find their forever homes.

Lee Asher stopped by Helping Hands Humane in Topeka, Kansas to do a meet-and-greet with fans and help showcase some of the pets there.

Asher, who has over 142,000 Instagram followers and nearly 100,00 Facebook fans, travels across the U.S. in an RV to show different animals for adoptions in shelters.

"No one can believe that my dogs are from shelters because that they're purebred, so well trained, so well behaved, so many different things," he said. "So I really felt we had a responsibility to do everything that we could and make certain sacrifices to show the world how many amazing dogs are available for adoption."

If you're interested in checking out Asher's Instagram, it's @theasherhouse.