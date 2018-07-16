College students use sawdust to purify drinking water

In his 21 years as a professor at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, Charley Liberko said he's continually impressed by how much his students want to help others.

"Not just locally they are really thinking globally," he said.

So this summer, Liberko recruited senior Ben Hewson. Hewson believes clean drinking water should be more readily available

"We can go turn on the facet and it's usually fine to drink, but for people in developing countries who get water from a stream or well, a lot of that water can be contaminated and can't be filtered because we're talking about metal ions," Hewson said.

Together, Hewson and Liberko experiment with sawdust to clear metals out of water. It's the first time anyone has these types of tests.

"There's not a lot in the chemical literature that people are doing this," Liberko said.

Here's how it works: a certain polymer in wood, called lignin, latches on to metal ions. Then those particles are removed from contaminated water.

"Like a chemical filter," Hewson said.

So far they've tested the method on copper, iron and lead.

"And right now it does look like it'll work for us," Liberko said.

Liberko wants to continue this research for a few more summers, to see if it works on other metals.

Eventually, he would like to share this research with others. It's specifically designed to do with limited equipment and resources.

"Ultimately it would be really neat to bring this to the world to make someone's life a little better," Liberko said.

Hewson will finish his part of the project later this week. It's part of an eight-week research program offered through the college.