Woman says Iowa patrol captain didn't act in harassment case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A woman who reported being harassed by a trooper says an Iowa State Patrol captain failed to act on her report.

Emails obtained by The Associated Press show legislative security coordinator Shawn Ferguson last year told Capt. Mark Logsdon that she was frightened by Trooper Wade Karp and wanted to be protected from him.

Ferguson wrote that Karp sent her repeated Facebook messages seeking a romantic relationship, and that she had been afraid of him since his service weapon fired in their office in December 2016.

Ferguson wrote that Logsdon told her to confront Karp by herself, calling her a "strong woman." She says that Logsdon "did not offer me any assistance" and made excuses for Karp's behavior.

Ferguson ultimately complained to others and Karp was placed on leave last September. He was fired earlier this month.