EXCLUSIVE: Ivanka Trump launches plan to help workers fill vacant U.S. jobs

Could you be the perfect fit for one of more than 6.5 million unfilled jobs here in the U.S.? The White House has a new plan aimed at helping Americans land a job.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order -- establishing the National Council for the American Worker Thursday afternoon. He said companies are struggling to find employees, especially in high-tech manufacturing, and even when positions are well-paid. The council's goal is to expand training for students and workers across the country.

Advisor to the president, and first daughter, Ivanka Trump is heavily involved in this initiative. She spoke with Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro about it.

JACQUELINE POLICASTRO:

Along with the President, you want to help bosses all across the country say "you're hired." Why do you think this new plan is the best way to make that happen?

IVANKA TRUMP:

This is about really thinking holistically about skills development, vocational education, apprenticeships, through the arc of one's career. And we're going to take it across the country so it's called the "Pledge to America's Worker" and we are hoping that companies large and small join with us.

JACQUELINE POLICASTRO:

You're asking companies to pledge to retrain their workers. Do you know what companies are going to sign up to help out?

IVANKA TRUMP:

We are inviting large employers, small employers, trade associations to join us and sign this pledge to America's worker. IBM, Lockheed Martin, Walmart. Walmart pledged one million workers. Fed-Ex the founder of Fed-Ex Fred Smith pledged to create job opportunities for 500 thousand additional workers. So, we had unbelievable numbers.

JACQUELINE POLICASTRO:

Do you think the Trump Organization might sign the pledge too?

IVANKA TRUMP:

It's a great idea! I will recuse myself from calling them, but somebody in this room should do it!

JACQUELINE POLICASTRO:

There are a lot of jobs that require skills training but not necessarily a college degree. For anyone who might be going on that traditional path for a college degree, do you think they might want to reconsider?

IVANKA TRUMP:

For the last several decades there has been a narrative that there's one path and that's 4-year college. And that works really well for a lot of people. And it doesn't work as well for a lot of other people who come out of college and they are saddled with massive amounts of student debt and they don't actually have a skill that employers are looking for.

JACQUELINE POLICASTRO:

Ivanka Trump, advisor to the president and first daughter we very much appreciate your time. Thanks for being here.

IVANKA TRUMP:

Thank you so much.

