Michigan town elects cat as mayor

The small town of Omena, Michigan, inaugurated a 9-year-old cat as its fourth mayor on Saturday.

"Sweet Tart" campaigned against another cat, 13 dogs, a goat, a peacock and a chicken.

Votes for mayor were $1 each and went straight to the Omena Historical Society.

Officials said the new mayor won't have to make many administrative decisions or even have to learn how to write.

"They have their paw. We accept paw prints. Legal documents can be executed with a paw print," explained Keith Disselkoen, Omena Historical Society president. "Because of our internet reach and because of our publicity and because of the ability to receive votes from PayPal, it's really expanded the number of people that have participated."

More than 7,000 people voted in this year's "paw-lit-ical" election.

Sweet Tart will remain in office for three years, until the Omena mayoral race of 2021.