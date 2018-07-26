President Trump attends roundtable at NICC

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) — President Trump is speaking at a roundtable at Northeast Iowa Community College on July 26.
The roundtable is an invite-only event.
NICC President Liang Chee Wee says it's more than fitting that the President would visit NICC to discuss this topic.
He says NICC is a leader in workforce solutions and partnering with private businesses.
People with the Dubuque Chamber, Greater Dubuque Development, Mercy Medical Center have been spotted at the event.
Follow KCRG-TV9’s Facebook and Twitter for the latest information.