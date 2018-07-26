President Trump attends roundtable at NICC

President Trump is speaking at a roundtable at Northeast Iowa Community College on July 26.

The roundtable is an invite-only event.

NICC President Liang Chee Wee says it's more than fitting that the President would visit NICC to discuss this topic.

He says NICC is a leader in workforce solutions and partnering with private businesses.

People with the Dubuque Chamber, Greater Dubuque Development, Mercy Medical Center have been spotted at the event.

