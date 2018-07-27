CDC: Backyard chicken coops causing salmonella, tips to avoid illness

Many like the taste of farm fresh eggs, but the Department of Health said backyard chicken coops are a serious health risk. Officials blame them for causing a nation-wide salmonella outbreak, effecting 212 people in 44 different states.

The six states spared are North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware.

Keith McAlum owns Smoky Mountain Chicken Trailer in Knox County, Tennessee. His chickens are more than poultry: they're pets.

"These chickens, they have their own little individual personalities," McAlum said.

It's why he's cared for them for the past 15 years. He likes his eggs farm fresh.

"The quality of the eggs we get out of our coops compared to the ones out of the store is night and day," he said.

But he said it comes at the cost of cleaning. He scrapes out the coops at least once a day, but he's seen some never cleaned.

"I've seen some bigger walk in coops that looked more like a horse stall than a chicken stall it was so full of poop," he said.

Health officials said that filth can cause the spread of salmonella.

The CDC recommended cooking poultry and farm fresh eggs completely. Wash your hands anytime you deal with raw meat or eggs. If you like your eggs sunny side up, the CDC only recommended pasteurized eggs.

"A lot of people have chickens in their house. You don't want to do that," McAlum said.

There is no vaccine for salmonella and the Department of Health said it effects children and elderly the most. It includes symptoms of diarrhea, abdominal pain and a fever.